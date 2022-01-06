Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 78: Church of Sainte-Mère-Église

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    XVIII Airborne Corps is in Normandy, France for the 78th Anniversary of D-Day.
    Join them throughout the week across the XVIII Airborne Corps social media platforms as they show the historic sites, commemorative ceremonies and highlight the importance of the anniversary of D-Day.
    ( U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 10:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846095
    VIRIN: 220601-A-NJ297-1009
    Filename: DOD_109036807
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, D-Day 78: Church of Sainte-Mère-Église, by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    XVIIIAIRBORNECORPS

