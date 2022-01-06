XVIII Airborne Corps is in Normandy, France for the 78th Anniversary of D-Day.
Join them throughout the week across the XVIII Airborne Corps social media platforms as they show the historic sites, commemorative ceremonies and highlight the importance of the anniversary of D-Day.
( U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.04.2022 10:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846095
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-NJ297-1009
|Filename:
|DOD_109036807
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D-Day 78: Church of Sainte-Mère-Église, by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
