Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 78: Capt. Bill Malcom (teaser)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Capt. Bill Malcom is a Paratrooper assigned to the “Able” Company, 1-508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. His grandfather Cpl. Bob Malcom jumped into Normandy as a member of “Able” Company during D-Day 78 years ago as part of Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. Not only did Bill follow his grandfather’s footsteps into military service, he actually commands the very unit his grandfather served in during World War II. This is a sneak preview of this incredible story of legacy and service as Capt. Malcom comes to Normandy to pay homage to his late Grandfather.
    ( U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell, 10th Mountain Division)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 10:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846092
    VIRIN: 220603-A-NJ297-1005
    Filename: DOD_109036762
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 78: Capt. Bill Malcom (teaser), by SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    XVIIIAIRBORNECORPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT