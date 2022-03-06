D-Day 78: Capt. Bill Malcom (teaser)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Capt. Bill Malcom is a Paratrooper assigned to the “Able” Company, 1-508th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. His grandfather Cpl. Bob Malcom jumped into Normandy as a member of “Able” Company during D-Day 78 years ago as part of Operation Overlord on June 6, 1944. Not only did Bill follow his grandfather’s footsteps into military service, he actually commands the very unit his grandfather served in during World War II. This is a sneak preview of this incredible story of legacy and service as Capt. Malcom comes to Normandy to pay homage to his late Grandfather.

( U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell, 10th Mountain Division)