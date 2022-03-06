A feature video of the Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument in Cricqueville-en-Bessin, France on June 3, 2022.
The World War II Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument was constructed by the French to honor elements of the American Second Ranger Battalion under the command of Lt. Col. James E. Rudder. During the American assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 6, 1944, these U.S. Army Rangers scaled the 100-foot cliffs and seized the enemy artillery pieces that could have fired on the American landing troops at Omaha and Utah beaches.
At a high cost of life, they successfully defended against enemy counterattacks.
U.S. Army Video by Capt. Rob Haake
This work, SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument, by CPT Robyn Haake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
