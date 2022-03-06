Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CRICQUEVILLE-EN-BESSIN, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Video by Capt. Robyn Haake 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    A feature video of the Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument in Cricqueville-en-Bessin, France on June 3, 2022.

    The World War II Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument was constructed by the French to honor elements of the American Second Ranger Battalion under the command of Lt. Col. James E. Rudder. During the American assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 6, 1944, these U.S. Army Rangers scaled the 100-foot cliffs and seized the enemy artillery pieces that could have fired on the American landing troops at Omaha and Utah beaches.

    At a high cost of life, they successfully defended against enemy counterattacks.

    U.S. Army Video by Capt. Rob Haake

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.04.2022 03:30
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846084
    VIRIN: 220603-A-JX242-0001
    Filename: DOD_109036573
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: CRICQUEVILLE-EN-BESSIN, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument, by CPT Robyn Haake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    NATO

    Europe

    Allies

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Army Strong

    Partners

    United States Army

    Army

    173rd

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization

    OTAN

    US Mission to NATO

    United States Department of Defense (DOD)

    US European Command (USEUCOM)

    United States Mission to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization

    US Army Europe - Africa (USAREUR-AF)

    US Army Southern European Task Force (SETAF)

    TAGS

    France
    Rangers
    EUCOM
    DDay
    Pointe du Hoc
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT