SOCIAL MEDIA VIDEO: Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846084" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

A feature video of the Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument in Cricqueville-en-Bessin, France on June 3, 2022.



The World War II Pointe du Hoc Ranger Monument was constructed by the French to honor elements of the American Second Ranger Battalion under the command of Lt. Col. James E. Rudder. During the American assault of Omaha and Utah beaches on June 6, 1944, these U.S. Army Rangers scaled the 100-foot cliffs and seized the enemy artillery pieces that could have fired on the American landing troops at Omaha and Utah beaches.



At a high cost of life, they successfully defended against enemy counterattacks.



U.S. Army Video by Capt. Rob Haake