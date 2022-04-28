Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Labs

    HI, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    1Lt. Mahdi Al Husseini, Co-Director of Lightning Labs, informs the soldiers about the opportunities that Lightning Labs has to offer on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 6, 2022. "Lightning Labs works with every individual 25th Infantry Division Soldier, as well as civilians on-post to develop new technologies, policies and procedures that support their unit, their mission set, and the Army at large," said Husseini.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 20:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846081
    VIRIN: 220428-A-LR057-0000
    Filename: DOD_109036470
    Length: 00:03:06
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Labs, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USARPAC
    SMA
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    LIGHTNING LABS

