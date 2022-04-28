video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1Lt. Mahdi Al Husseini, Co-Director of Lightning Labs, informs the soldiers about the opportunities that Lightning Labs has to offer on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 6, 2022. "Lightning Labs works with every individual 25th Infantry Division Soldier, as well as civilians on-post to develop new technologies, policies and procedures that support their unit, their mission set, and the Army at large," said Husseini.