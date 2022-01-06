Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HIANG SAPR Training 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    154th Wing Public Affairs - Hawaii Air National Guard

    The Hawaii Air National Guard Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator administers SAPR training for the year of 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 18:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 846079
    VIRIN: 220601-Z-F3908-0001
    Filename: DOD_109036416
    Length: 00:18:59
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HIANG SAPR Training 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SAPR Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT