    2nd Radio Reconnaisance Amphibious/Air Assault

    UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Courtesy Video

    II MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Radio Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Royal Marines with, 3 Commando Brigade, 30 Commando and Australian soldiers with Y Squadron, 7th Signal Regiment participate in Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course (RROC) amphibious insertion exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 15, 2022. RROC is specifically tailored for Radio Reconnaissance Marines and combines skills taught in various existing signals intelligence, electronic warfare and reconnaissance courses and puts them into an intense training evolution. This is the first time RROC has been conducted on Camp Lejeune with the goal of establishing a training environment beneficial to strengthening relationships with our allies and partners (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 18:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846072
    VIRIN: 220515-M-AK118-1017
    Filename: DOD_109036359
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: US

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    TAGS

    Amphibious assault
    USMCNews
    Boat insertion
    Radio Reconnaisance

