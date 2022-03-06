2nd Radio Reconnaisance Amphibious/Air Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 2nd Radio Battalion, II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, Royal Marines with, 3 Commando Brigade, 30 Commando and Australian soldiers with Y Squadron, 7th Signal Regiment participate in Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course (RROC) amphibious insertion exercise on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, May 15, 2022. RROC is specifically tailored for Radio Reconnaissance Marines and combines skills taught in various existing signals intelligence, electronic warfare and reconnaissance courses and puts them into an intense training evolution. This is the first time RROC has been conducted on Camp Lejeune with the goal of establishing a training environment beneficial to strengthening relationships with our allies and partners (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aziza Kamuhanda)