Around 100 riders from various chapters of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club honored the legacy of the Buffalo Soldiers by visiting the Buffalo Soldier Monument at Ft. Leavenworth. The monument tour was sponsored by the Ft. Leavenworth chapter.
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 17:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846071
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-GJ885-100
|Filename:
|DOD_109036332
|Length:
|00:06:01
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, b-roll Buffalo Soldier Motorcycle Club visits Fort Leavenworth, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
motorcycle
Buffalo Soldiers
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
