U.S. Coast Guard Commandant’s Intent 2022

Adm. Linda Fagan, the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard, addresses the Coast Guard workforce and provides her vision for the future at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2022. Fagan relieved Adm. Karl Schultz as the Commandant of the Coast Guard during a change of command ceremony June 1, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)