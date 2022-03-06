Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Commandant’s Intent 2022

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Adm. Linda Fagan, the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard, addresses the Coast Guard workforce and provides her vision for the future at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2022. Fagan relieved Adm. Karl Schultz as the Commandant of the Coast Guard during a change of command ceremony June 1, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 19:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846070
    VIRIN: 220603-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_109036294
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Downloads: 1
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    U.S. Coast Guard

