U.S. Coast Guard Commandant’s Intent 2022

Adm. Linda Fagan, the 27th commandant of the Coast Guard, addresses the Coast Guard workforce and provides her vision for the future at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C., June 3, 2022. Fagan relieved Adm. Karl Schultz as the Commandant of the Coast Guard during a change of command ceremony June 1, 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee and Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Giles)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 19:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|846070
|VIRIN:
|220603-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109036294
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT