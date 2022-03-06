Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 78 Pathfinder Memorial Ceremony B-Roll

    SAINT-GERMAIN-DE-VARREVILLE, FRANCE

    06.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    U.S. Army soldiers, French government officials and members of the public participate in a memorial ceremony to honor the pathfinders of the 101st Airborne Division as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Saint-Germain-de-Varreville, France, on June 3, 2022. The pathfinders were the first to jump in the airborne operation of D-Day on June 6, 1944 in order to scout out and establish areas which were used to land paratroopers and aircraft into enemy territory.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846060
    VIRIN: 220603-A-TO756-718
    PIN: 220603
    Filename: DOD_109036100
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: SAINT-GERMAIN-DE-VARREVILLE, FR

    This work, D-Day 78 Pathfinder Memorial Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Paratrooper

    Airborne

    Army

    TAGS

    101st Airborne Division
    USAFRICOM
    EUCOM
    US Army
    DDay
    StrongerTogether

