U.S. Army soldiers, French government officials and members of the public participate in a memorial ceremony to honor the pathfinders of the 101st Airborne Division as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Saint-Germain-de-Varreville, France, on June 3, 2022. The pathfinders were the first to jump in the airborne operation of D-Day on June 6, 1944 in order to scout out and establish areas which were used to land paratroopers and aircraft into enemy territory.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. John Yountz)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 14:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846060
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-TO756-718
|PIN:
|220603
|Filename:
|DOD_109036100
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|SAINT-GERMAIN-DE-VARREVILLE, FR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D-Day 78 Pathfinder Memorial Ceremony B-Roll, by SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Paratrooper
Airborne
Army
LEAVE A COMMENT