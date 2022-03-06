D-Day 78 Pathfinder Memorial Ceremony B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army soldiers, French government officials and members of the public participate in a memorial ceremony to honor the pathfinders of the 101st Airborne Division as a part of the 78th D-Day Anniversary in Saint-Germain-de-Varreville, France, on June 3, 2022. The pathfinders were the first to jump in the airborne operation of D-Day on June 6, 1944 in order to scout out and establish areas which were used to land paratroopers and aircraft into enemy territory.



