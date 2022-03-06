Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    We Are Space Base Delta 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    Forming the bedrock of the space mission, we are Space Base Delta 1. U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, SBD 1 commander, lays out the mission, vision, and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support team, which provides support across seven installations and 23 world-wide operating locations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846059
    VIRIN: 220603-F-BV344-1001
    Filename: DOD_109036043
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are Space Base Delta 1, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    space
    mission
    USSF
    Peterson-Schriever Garrison
    SBD 1
    Space Base Delta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT