Forming the bedrock of the space mission, we are Space Base Delta 1. U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, SBD 1 commander, lays out the mission, vision, and priorities of the Space Force's premier base operations support team, which provides support across seven installations and 23 world-wide operating locations.
|06.03.2022
|06.03.2022 14:53
|Video Productions
|846059
|220603-F-BV344-1001
|DOD_109036043
|00:01:26
|PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, CO, US
|0
|0
