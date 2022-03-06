Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Sergeant recalls the power of words

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    "You'll be fine. I've seen worse."

    Those were the words of a Walter Reed medical technician to Senior Master Sgt. Ben Seekell some 48 hours after a land mine in Afghanistan forced surgery to remove his lower left leg.

    "In retrospect, I'm not sure if that actually even happened, or if I imagined it," said Seekell, who now serves as the First Sergeant for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. "It was a simple phrase of I guess you could call it encouragement. But I latched onto it. I said this guy thinks I can do it. I needed that. I took that and I ran with it."

    It is a lesson that sticks with him still. (U.S. video by Jim Varhegyi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 846058
    VIRIN: 220603-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109035993
    Length: 00:39:05
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Sergeant recalls the power of words, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC
    Resilinecy
    1ST SGT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT