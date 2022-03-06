First Sergeant recalls the power of words

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846058" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"You'll be fine. I've seen worse."



Those were the words of a Walter Reed medical technician to Senior Master Sgt. Ben Seekell some 48 hours after a land mine in Afghanistan forced surgery to remove his lower left leg.



"In retrospect, I'm not sure if that actually even happened, or if I imagined it," said Seekell, who now serves as the First Sergeant for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. "It was a simple phrase of I guess you could call it encouragement. But I latched onto it. I said this guy thinks I can do it. I needed that. I took that and I ran with it."



It is a lesson that sticks with him still. (U.S. video by Jim Varhegyi)