First Sergeant recalls the power of words

"You'll be fine. I've seen worse."
Those were the words of a Walter Reed medical technician to Senior Master Sgt. Ben Seekell some 48 hours after a land mine in Afghanistan forced surgery to remove his lower left leg.
"In retrospect, I'm not sure if that actually even happened, or if I imagined it," said Seekell, who now serves as the First Sergeant for the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center. "It was a simple phrase of I guess you could call it encouragement. But I latched onto it. I said this guy thinks I can do it. I needed that. I took that and I ran with it."
It is a lesson that sticks with him still. (U.S. video by Jim Varhegyi)
