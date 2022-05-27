Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Job in 60 Seconds

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Check out the most recent video in the #AFJobIn60Seconds series! This time we are featuring Senior Airmen Malik Hardy, a pharmacy technician for the 460th Medical Group!

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:20
    Category: Series
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    Air Force
    Buckley
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command

