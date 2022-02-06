Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eternal Heroes Memorial Celebrates 78th's Anniversary of DDay

    FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Julio Martinez 

    AFN Rota

    RAVENOVILLE, France (Jun. 3, 2022) A Ceremony was held at the Eternal Heroes Memorial to honor members of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division killed in the liberation of Ravenoville. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of DDay, the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinez Martinez)

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 15:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846056
    VIRIN: 020622-N-AM903-1002
    Filename: DOD_109035976
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: FR

    This work, Eternal Heroes Memorial Celebrates 78th's Anniversary of DDay, by PO2 Julio Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Normandy
    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

