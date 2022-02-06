Eternal Heroes Memorial Celebrates 78th's Anniversary of DDay

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



RAVENOVILLE, France (Jun. 3, 2022) A Ceremony was held at the Eternal Heroes Memorial to honor members of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division killed in the liberation of Ravenoville. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of DDay, the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinez Martinez)