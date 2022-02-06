Eternal Heroes Memorial Celebrates 78th's Anniversary of DDay

RAVENOVILLE, France (Jun. 3, 2022) A Ceremony was held at the Eternal Heroes Memorial to honor members of the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division killed in the liberation of Ravenoville. This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa commemorates the 78th anniversary of DDay, the largest multinational amphibious landing and operational military airdrop in history, and highlights the U.S.' steadfast commitment to European allies and partners. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Julio Martinez Martinez)
