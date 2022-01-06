Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Force Job in 60 Seconds

    AURORA, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    Space Base Delta 2

    Space Delta 4, check out Spc. 3 Nathaniel Barkley, a radio frequency technician for the 3d Satellite Communication Squadron!
    Barkley’s favorite part of his job is the community that he works with. His team of coworkers are a very tight knit group who he enjoys gaming or going out after work with!

    Space Operations Command
    Airman Magazine
    United States Air Force

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 14:18
    Location: AURORA, CO, US 

    Buckley
    Satcom
    Space Force
    Space Operations Command

