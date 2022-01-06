Space Force Job in 60 Seconds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846055" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Space Delta 4, check out Spc. 3 Nathaniel Barkley, a radio frequency technician for the 3d Satellite Communication Squadron!

Barkley’s favorite part of his job is the community that he works with. His team of coworkers are a very tight knit group who he enjoys gaming or going out after work with!



Space Operations Command

Airman Magazine

United States Air Force