Space Force Job in 60 Seconds

Space Delta 4, check out Spc. 3 Nathaniel Barkley, a radio frequency technician for the 3d Satellite Communication Squadron!
Barkley’s favorite part of his job is the community that he works with. His team of coworkers are a very tight knit group who he enjoys gaming or going out after work with!
