video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846052" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Aircraft Metals Technology provides support and repairs to all aircraft assigned to an installation to ensure they are safe and always mission ready. Senior Airman Emanuel Jackson, Metal Technology Journeyman, explains what Metals Technology does and why they are important. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)