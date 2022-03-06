Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Metals Technology

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Aircraft Metals Technology provides support and repairs to all aircraft assigned to an installation to ensure they are safe and always mission ready. Senior Airman Emanuel Jackson, Metal Technology Journeyman, explains what Metals Technology does and why they are important. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846052
    VIRIN: 220603-F-ST571-1001
    Filename: DOD_109035849
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Aircraft Metals Technology
    Always Ready
    Metal Technology
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

