Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Heritage Month: Why I Serve

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Leo Jenkins 

    U.S. Army Central   

    USARCENT Soldiers share their reasons for joining the U.S. Army in appreciation of Army Heritage Month. June is Army Heritage Month, a time to commemorate every single soldier who has served in the U.S. Army for the past 247 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846045
    VIRIN: 220601-A-UO598-865
    Filename: DOD_109035790
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Heritage Month: Why I Serve, by SSG Leo Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Third Army
    USARCENT
    why I serve
    ArmyBDay247

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT