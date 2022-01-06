Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by David Johnston 

    DoD CIO

    The Defense Enterprise Office Solutions or DEOS, provides the DoD
    organizations a way to standardize their cloud adoption, collaboration, and
    capability integration.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 13:08
    Location: US

    This work, DEOS Buzz, by David Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

