Mobile Aircraft Arresting System (MAAS) Virtual Reality Training B-Roll

Civil Engineer Training and Modernization (CETM) is using digital immersion to restructure and redesign paper-based CDCs. CETM has worked with industry advisor to create an immersive 3-D environment that allows Airmen to interact with the MAAS and use objects, tools, and equipment similar to what they will use in the field.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 12:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846042
|VIRIN:
|220602-O-PL185-607
|Filename:
|DOD_109035698
|Length:
|00:05:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
