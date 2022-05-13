Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846035" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Peterson-Schriever Garrison celebrates the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed annually during the month of May.