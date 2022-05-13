Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Video

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Broadcast Operations, Army Reserve Communications

    Peterson-Schriever Garrison celebrates the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans to the history, culture and achievements of the United States. Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is observed annually during the month of May.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:49
    Category: Package
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month Video, by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Army
    AAPI
    Space Force

