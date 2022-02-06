Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    412th MXG hosts Load Crew of the Quarter Competition

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Harley Huntington 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 411th Raptor AMU, 461st Lightning AMU and 416th Falcon AMU compete in the 412th MXG Load Crew of the Quarter Competition.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846034
    VIRIN: 220602-F-CC248-1001
    Filename: DOD_109035542
    Length: 00:06:53
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 412th MXG hosts Load Crew of the Quarter Competition, by Harley Huntington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    contest
    competition
    maintenance
    load comp
    load crew
    412th MXG

