Memorial Day Mets Game

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chris Lucido sings the national anthem at a professional baseball game in Queens, New York on May 30, 2022. As a part of Fleet Week New York 22, the Marines of Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force New York engage in special events throughout New York City and the tristate area showcasing sea service technologies, future innovation, and connecting with citizens. Fleet Week New York brings together more than 2,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard offering live band performances, military vehicle and equipment displays, and other community relations projects. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)