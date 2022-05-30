Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Mets Game

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell 

    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Chris Lucido sings the national anthem at a professional baseball game in Queens, New York on May 30, 2022. As a part of Fleet Week New York 22, the Marines of Special Purpose Marine-Air Ground Task Force New York engage in special events throughout New York City and the tristate area showcasing sea service technologies, future innovation, and connecting with citizens. Fleet Week New York brings together more than 2,000 service members from the Marine Corps, Navy and Coast Guard offering live band performances, military vehicle and equipment displays, and other community relations projects. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Isaiah Campbell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 11:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846031
    VIRIN: 220530-M-TU241-002
    Filename: DOD_109035419
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Day Mets Game, by Sgt Isaiah Campbell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    NYC
    Queens
    24th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    FleetWeekNYC

