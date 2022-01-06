Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    District Eighth Hurricane Preparedness 2022 Brief

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Galarza  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8     

    This video is meant to be an informational brief for Coast Guard members and their families in advance of the 2022 hurricane season along the Gulf Coast. Information on what to expect and a breakdown of entitlements are included. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Carlos Galarza)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 11:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846030
    VIRIN: 220603-G-JJ919-1001
    Filename: DOD_109035414
    Length: 00:23:11
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, District Eighth Hurricane Preparedness 2022 Brief, by PO2 Carlos Galarza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Training
    Hurricane Preparedness
    District 8

