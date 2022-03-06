Coast Guard transfers 23 people to The Bahamas

Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew transferred 23 Cubans to Bahamian authorities June 3, 2022. The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol the waters around The Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico to prevent the loss of life. (U.S. Coast Guard video).
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 11:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846027
|VIRIN:
|220301-G-G0107-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109035350
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
