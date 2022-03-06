Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard transfers 23 people to The Bahamas

    06.03.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew transferred 23 Cubans to Bahamian authorities June 3, 2022. The Coast Guard and partner agencies continue to patrol the waters around The Bahamas, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico to prevent the loss of life. (U.S. Coast Guard video).

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 11:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846027
    VIRIN: 220301-G-G0107-001
    Filename: DOD_109035350
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    transfer
    migrants
    Cuba
    D7
    District 7
    RBDF

