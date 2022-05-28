Department of the Air Force Gaming League hosted the first ever Armed Forces
Esports Championship at the first FORCECON held at Port of San Antonio's
Techport facility on May 28, 2022. The inaugural event brought all six
branches of the military together to make history with Air Force Gaming team
winning the ultimate prize. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 10:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846024
|VIRIN:
|220528-F-GD062-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109035314
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|JBSA-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Armed Forces Esports Championship, by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
