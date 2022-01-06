Army Heritage Month Kickoff

USARCENT Celebrates the beginning of Army Heritage Month 2022 with a Third Army 3 Mile Fun Run. In June, Army Heritage Month, this nation pauses to thank and honor all those who have served in the Army over the past 247 years.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 12:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846015
|VIRIN:
|220601-A-SG547-830
|Filename:
|DOD_109035199
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|SUMTER, SD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
