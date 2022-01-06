Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Heritage Month Kickoff

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SUMTER, SD, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Anri Baril 

    U.S. Army Central   

    USARCENT Celebrates the beginning of Army Heritage Month 2022 with a Third Army 3 Mile Fun Run. In June, Army Heritage Month, this nation pauses to thank and honor all those who have served in the Army over the past 247 years.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 12:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846015
    VIRIN: 220601-A-SG547-830
    Filename: DOD_109035199
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: SUMTER, SD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Heritage Month Kickoff, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Third Army
    USARCENT
    Fun Run
    ArmyBDay247

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT