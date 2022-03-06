Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Lion 2022 - Equipment Departs Italian Port

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    06.03.2022

    Video by Chris House 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Lt Col Carey E. Way, Commander, 839th Transportation Battalion, describes the
    military cargo load operations aboard the US Naval Ship Yuma at the Port of
    Livorno, Italy, 29 May, 2022. The equipment will transit from locations across
    Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of AFRICOM's premier annual exercise,
    African Lion 22.
    (U.S. Army video recorded by Vincenzo Vitiello)
    (U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 08:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845993
    VIRIN: 220603-A-QB331-1001
    Filename: DOD_109034884
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

