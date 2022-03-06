African Lion 2022 - Equipment Departs Italian Port

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845993" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Lt Col Carey E. Way, Commander, 839th Transportation Battalion, describes the

military cargo load operations aboard the US Naval Ship Yuma at the Port of

Livorno, Italy, 29 May, 2022. The equipment will transit from locations across

Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of AFRICOM's premier annual exercise,

African Lion 22.

(U.S. Army video recorded by Vincenzo Vitiello)

(U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)