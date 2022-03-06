African Lion 2022 - Equipment Departs Italian Port

Lt Col Carey E. Way, Commander, 839th Transportation Battalion, describes the
military cargo load operations aboard the US Naval Ship Yuma at the Port of
Livorno, Italy, 29 May, 2022. The equipment will transit from locations across
Europe to Agadir, Morocco as part of AFRICOM's premier annual exercise,
African Lion 22.
(U.S. Army video recorded by Vincenzo Vitiello)
(U.S. Army video edited by Chris House)
|Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 08:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845993
|VIRIN:
|220603-A-QB331-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109034884
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
