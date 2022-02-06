D-Day 78th Anniversary: Battle of Carentan Tour and 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Infantry Division Soldiers and Soldiers assigned from Europe and affiliated D-Day historical units partakes in a historic Carentan Battlefield tour, followed by a 2nd Armored Division Plaque Dedication Ceremony, held at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The tour educates the Soldiers about the history of the Battle of Carentan 78 years ago and how it played a significant role in World War II. At the same time, the plaque ceremony honors Soldiers of the 2nd Armored Division who assisted the 101st Airborne Division in liberating the town of Carentan, France June 1944. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)