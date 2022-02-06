D-Day 78th Anniversary: Battle of Carentan Tour

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, partakes in a historic Carentan Battlefield tour held at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The tour educates the Soldiers about the history of the Battle of Carentan 78 years ago and how it played a significant role in World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 05:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845986
|VIRIN:
|220602-A-SJ062-002
|Filename:
|DOD_109034665
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|CARENTAN, FR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
