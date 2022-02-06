Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 78th Anniversary: Battle of Carentan Tour

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARENTAN, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer 

    1st Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Joseph P. McGee, commanding general of the 101st Airborne Division, partakes in a historic Carentan Battlefield tour held at Carentan, France, June 2, 2022. The tour educates the Soldiers about the history of the Battle of Carentan 78 years ago and how it played a significant role in World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 05:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845986
    VIRIN: 220602-A-SJ062-002
    Filename: DOD_109034665
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CARENTAN, FR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 78th Anniversary: Battle of Carentan Tour, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT