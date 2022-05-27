69th Air Defense Artillery Headquarters Transfer of Authority Video - 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This short video captures some of the moments from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's Headquarters and Headquarters Battery whilst on their deployment to the U.S. Central Command. One key event of this deployment was the first U.S. Patriot engagement in 19 years happening while this unit was in control of Top Notch, the organization that controls all air defense assets in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. There is a combination of music and speeches. The first speech is from President, then General Eisenhower. This was his speech to troops before the invasion of Normandy in June of 1944. The second speech towards the end is the inaugural speech from President Kennedy. In this speech, perhaps the most recognizable line (which was omitted from this project) is "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."