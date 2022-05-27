Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    69th Air Defense Artillery Headquarters Transfer of Authority Video - 2022

    QATAR

    05.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    This short video captures some of the moments from the 69th Air Defense Artillery Brigade's Headquarters and Headquarters Battery whilst on their deployment to the U.S. Central Command. One key event of this deployment was the first U.S. Patriot engagement in 19 years happening while this unit was in control of Top Notch, the organization that controls all air defense assets in the U.S. Central Command theater of operations. There is a combination of music and speeches. The first speech is from President, then General Eisenhower. This was his speech to troops before the invasion of Normandy in June of 1944. The second speech towards the end is the inaugural speech from President Kennedy. In this speech, perhaps the most recognizable line (which was omitted from this project) is "Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country."

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 03:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845981
    VIRIN: 220527-A-MF443-732
    Filename: DOD_109034593
    Length: 00:02:31
    Location: QA

    TAGS

    U.S. Central Command
    Air Defense Artillery
    CENTCOM
    Transfer of Authority
    Deployment

