    We Are CE | Ep. 24: Becoming Your Best

    UNITED STATES

    05.25.2022

    Video by Megan Bisson 

    Headquarters Air Force, Office of the Director of Civil Engineers

    After working with the US Postal Service for 7 years, SrA Emma Redfearn followed the advice of a friend and joined the Air Force Reserves in order to grow her skills in an engaging way. As a Structures Reservist with the 567 RHS, at Seymour-Johnson AFB, North Carolina, she takes every opportunity to learn her craft and lift up her fellow Airmen.

    Watch as she describes how enlisting in the Reserves helped her become a more well-rounded person, both in and out of the field.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845955
    VIRIN: 220525-O-PA193-147
    Filename: DOD_109033935
    Length: 00:03:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, We Are CE | Ep. 24: Becoming Your Best, by Megan Bisson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    REDHORSE
    Air Force Civil Engineering
    We Are CE
    567 RHS

