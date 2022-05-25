We Are CE | Ep. 24: Becoming Your Best

After working with the US Postal Service for 7 years, SrA Emma Redfearn followed the advice of a friend and joined the Air Force Reserves in order to grow her skills in an engaging way. As a Structures Reservist with the 567 RHS, at Seymour-Johnson AFB, North Carolina, she takes every opportunity to learn her craft and lift up her fellow Airmen.
Watch as she describes how enlisting in the Reserves helped her become a more well-rounded person, both in and out of the field.
