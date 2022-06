We Are CE | Ep. 24: Becoming Your Best

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After working with the US Postal Service for 7 years, SrA Emma Redfearn followed the advice of a friend and joined the Air Force Reserves in order to grow her skills in an engaging way. As a Structures Reservist with the 567 RHS, at Seymour-Johnson AFB, North Carolina, she takes every opportunity to learn her craft and lift up her fellow Airmen.



Watch as she describes how enlisting in the Reserves helped her become a more well-rounded person, both in and out of the field.