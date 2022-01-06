Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    II MEF Information Group Gladiator School Podcast Teaser

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NC, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Megan Roses 

    II MEF Information Group

    II Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group (II MIG) presents the Gladiator School Podcast. The Gladiator School podcast will provide a platform discussing how II MIG operates in the information environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Megan Roses)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 17:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845948
    VIRIN: 220531-M-JH926-1001
    Filename: DOD_109033920
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, II MEF Information Group Gladiator School Podcast Teaser, by Sgt Megan Roses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    podcast
    II MIG
    usmcnews
    Gladiator School

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT