    220511 - 1-68AR LFAST and Zero

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    05.11.2022

    Video by Capt. Tobias Cukale 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank and U.S. M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle crews assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire during a live fire accuracy screen test and zero range in preparation for Defender Europe training exercises, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 11, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845944
    VIRIN: 220511-A-JR201-201
    Filename: DOD_109033867
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    This work, 220511 - 1-68AR LFAST and Zero, by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    VictoryCorps
    FightAsOne

