220511 - 1-68 AR LFAST and Zero

U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank and U.S. M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle crews assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire during a live fire accuracy screen test and zero range in preparation for Defender Europe training exercises, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 11, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)