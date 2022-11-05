U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank and U.S. M2A3 Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle crews assigned to 1st Battalion, 68th Armor Battalion, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division fire during a live fire accuracy screen test and zero range in preparation for Defender Europe training exercises, Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, May 11, 2022. Defender Europe 22 is a series of U.S. Army Europe and Africa multinational training exercises taking place in Eastern Europe. The exercise demonstrates U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s ability to conduct large-scale ground combat operations across multiple theaters in support of NATO. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Tobias Cukale)
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845943
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-JR201-093
|Filename:
|DOD_109033858
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 220511 - 1-68 AR LFAST and Zero, by CPT Tobias Cukale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
