    Team Eglin Virtual Update - 5-5-2022

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Brig Gen Scott Cain, 96th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt Heath Tempel, 96th Test Wing command chief, commemorate their heroes, including military spouses, Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians, and military nurses.
    (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:18
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 845928
    VIRIN: 220505-F-DH002-0026
    Filename: DOD_109033654
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Eglin Air Force Base

    Eglin
    EOD
    military spouses

