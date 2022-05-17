Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Police Week - Thank you Defenders

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Eglin Air Force Base celebrates and honors it Security Forces Defenders during National Police Week. Watch as 96th Test Wing Security Forces personnel train to "Lead, Defend, Win!" (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishop and Jennifer Vollmer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 16:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845927
    VIRIN: 220517-F-DH002-025
    Filename: DOD_109033651
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Police Week - Thank you Defenders, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Security Forces

    TAGS

    Eglin
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    Police Week

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT