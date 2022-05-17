Police Week - Thank you Defenders

Eglin Air Force Base celebrates and honors it Security Forces Defenders during National Police Week. Watch as 96th Test Wing Security Forces personnel train to "Lead, Defend, Win!" (U.S. Air Force video/Jaime Bishop and Jennifer Vollmer)
Security Forces
