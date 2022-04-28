Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eglin AFB USO Gaming Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The largest USO sponsored gaming center in the military opened on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida April 28, 2022. B-Roll includes clips of the center and the ribbon cutting ceremony.

    The gaming center is 2,500 square foot, has 24 gaming stations featuring X-Box and Hewlett Packard consoles, and provides top of the line gaming chairs and equipment. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845916
    VIRIN: 220428-F-DH002-027
    Filename: DOD_109033621
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin AFB USO Gaming Center, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Eglin Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USO
    Eglin
    Gaming

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT