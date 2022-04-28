Eglin AFB USO Gaming Center

The largest USO sponsored gaming center in the military opened on Eglin Air Force Base, Florida April 28, 2022. B-Roll includes clips of the center and the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The gaming center is 2,500 square foot, has 24 gaming stations featuring X-Box and Hewlett Packard consoles, and provides top of the line gaming chairs and equipment. (U.S. Air Force video/Jennifer Vollmer and Jaime Bishopp)
Eglin Air Force Base
