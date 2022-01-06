D-Day 78 Veteran Arrival B-Roll

Approximately 30 WWII veterans were flown from the U.S. to Deauville-Normandy, France, on behalf of civilian benefactors in order to attend multiple ceremonies associated with the 78th D-Day Anniversary on June 2, 2022.
(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk and John Yountz)
Ceremony
Veterans
