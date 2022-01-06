Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    D-Day 78 Veteran Arrival B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DEAUVILLE, FRANCE

    06.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk and Staff Sgt. John Yountz

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Approximately 30 WWII veterans were flown from the U.S. to Deauville-Normandy, France, on behalf of civilian benefactors in order to attend multiple ceremonies associated with the 78th D-Day Anniversary on June 2, 2022.

    (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk and John Yountz)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845914
    VIRIN: 220601-A-DU810-133
    PIN: 220601
    Filename: DOD_109033580
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: DEAUVILLE, FR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, D-Day 78 Veteran Arrival B-Roll, by SSG Alexander Skripnichuk and SSG John Yountz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ceremony

    Veterans

    TAGS

    USAFRICOM
    WWII
    EUCOM
    US Army
    DDay
    StrongerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT