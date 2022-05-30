Omaha Beach Remembrance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado went to Omaha Beach, which is known as one of the two American landing areas in Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.

Omaha Beach was among five overall landing areas from the Allied Forces of the Normandy Invasion during #WorldWarII, and it was the most heavily defended of the assault areas on D-Day. Casualties were higher here than on any other beach.

2,400 Americans lost their lives on these shores. We must never forget their bravery and sacrifice. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizbeth Rundell and Pfc. Elsi Delgado)