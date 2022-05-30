Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Omaha Beach Remembrance

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    05.30.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado went to Omaha Beach, which is known as one of the two American landing areas in Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
    Omaha Beach was among five overall landing areas from the Allied Forces of the Normandy Invasion during #WorldWarII, and it was the most heavily defended of the assault areas on D-Day. Casualties were higher here than on any other beach.
    2,400 Americans lost their lives on these shores. We must never forget their bravery and sacrifice. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizbeth Rundell and Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 14:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845912
    VIRIN: 220531-A-NJ297-1005
    Filename: DOD_109033577
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Omaha Beach Remembrance, by PFC Elsi Delgado and SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DDay
    StrongerTogether
    XVIIIAIRBORNECORPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT