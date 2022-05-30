U.S. Army Pfc. Elsi Delgado went to Omaha Beach, which is known as one of the two American landing areas in Normandy, France on D-Day, June 6, 1944.
Omaha Beach was among five overall landing areas from the Allied Forces of the Normandy Invasion during #WorldWarII, and it was the most heavily defended of the assault areas on D-Day. Casualties were higher here than on any other beach.
2,400 Americans lost their lives on these shores. We must never forget their bravery and sacrifice. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizbeth Rundell and Pfc. Elsi Delgado)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 14:12
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845912
|VIRIN:
|220531-A-NJ297-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_109033577
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|NORMANDY, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Omaha Beach Remembrance, by PFC Elsi Delgado and SSG Elizabeth Rundell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
