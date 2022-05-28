Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day from Normandy, France

    NORMANDY, FRANCE

    05.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Elsi Delgado and Staff Sgt. Elizabeth Rundell

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Memorial Day, which was officially declared in 1971, by the United States Congress to observe and pay respect to all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifice of Soldiers like U.S. Army Private First Class Charles N. DeGlopper, who was killed in action at this location on June 9, 1944, in Normandy, France. DeGlopper was awarded the Medal of Honor, the United States highest military decoration for his heroic actions at La Fière. DeGlopper served with C Company, 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizbeth Rundell and Pfc. Elsi Delgado)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: NORMANDY, FR 

