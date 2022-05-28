Memorial Day from Normandy, France

Memorial Day, which was officially declared in 1971, by the United States Congress to observe and pay respect to all service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice. This Memorial Day, we honor the sacrifice of Soldiers like U.S. Army Private First Class Charles N. DeGlopper, who was killed in action at this location on June 9, 1944, in Normandy, France. DeGlopper was awarded the Medal of Honor, the United States highest military decoration for his heroic actions at La Fière. DeGlopper served with C Company, 325th Glider Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division. (U.S. Army Video by Staff Sgt. Elizbeth Rundell and Pfc. Elsi Delgado)
05.28.2022
06.02.2022
Video Productions
|845907
|220529-A-NJ297-1009
|DOD_109033507
|00:00:48
NORMANDY, FR
|1
|1
