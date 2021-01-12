video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845905" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines participate in the Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) 2021. Students are trained to snowshoe, ski, how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Successful winter tactical operations depend on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, camouflage and concealment, developing winter fighting positions in the field and mastering skills essential to survive in the extreme cold.