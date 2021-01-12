Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cold-Weather Operations Course

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2021

    Video by Cedar Wolf 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines participate in the Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) 2021. Students are trained to snowshoe, ski, how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Successful winter tactical operations depend on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, camouflage and concealment, developing winter fighting positions in the field and mastering skills essential to survive in the extreme cold.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2021
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845905
    VIRIN: 211201-A-CX732-784
    Filename: DOD_109033454
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Winter Training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    Total Force Training Center
    Cold-Weather Operations Course

