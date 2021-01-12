U.S. Army Soldiers and Marines participate in the Fort McCoy’s Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) 2021. Students are trained to snowshoe, ski, how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Successful winter tactical operations depend on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, camouflage and concealment, developing winter fighting positions in the field and mastering skills essential to survive in the extreme cold.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 13:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845905
|VIRIN:
|211201-A-CX732-784
|Filename:
|DOD_109033454
|Length:
|00:03:37
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cold-Weather Operations Course, by Cedar Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT