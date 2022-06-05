Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Cultural Resources

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    NAVFAC Southwest Environmental's Planning & Conservation Program Manager Teresa Bresler and Cultural Resources Management Program Lead David Sproul discuss Cultural Resources management and how it facilitates the Navy mission.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 13:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 845899
    VIRIN: 220506-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_109033375
    Length: 00:10:35
    Location: CA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Cultural Resources, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS

    NAVFAC Southwest

