NAVFAC Southwest Environmental's Planning & Conservation Program Manager Teresa Bresler and Cultural Resources Management Program Lead David Sproul discuss Cultural Resources management and how it facilitates the Navy mission.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 13:07
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|845899
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-AJ460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109033375
|Length:
|00:10:35
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC Southwest Plumb Lines 1MC: Cultural Resources, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT