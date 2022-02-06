D-Day 78: Official Airborne Ceremony honors fallen

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845891" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Official Airborne Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. During the ceremony, colors were presented by the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force Col. Eve Douglas, Reserve Air Attache, U.S. Embassy Paris, gave a speech, addressing attendees in both French and English. The ceremony payed tribute to the Soldiers who died when five C-47 aircraft crashed on the communal territory and concluded with a flyover of two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.