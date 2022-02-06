Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 78: Official Airborne Ceremony honors fallen

    PICAUVILLE, 50, FRANCE

    06.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman John Wright 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Official Airborne Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. During the ceremony, colors were presented by the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force Col. Eve Douglas, Reserve Air Attache, U.S. Embassy Paris, gave a speech, addressing attendees in both French and English. The ceremony payed tribute to the Soldiers who died when five C-47 aircraft crashed on the communal territory and concluded with a flyover of two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 11:53
    Location: PICAUVILLE, 50, FR 

