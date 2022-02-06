U.S. Air Force Airmen and U.S. Army Soldiers participate in the Official Airborne Ceremony at Picauville, France, June 2, 2022. During the ceremony, colors were presented by the Ramstein Air Base Honor Guard and U.S. Air Force Col. Eve Douglas, Reserve Air Attache, U.S. Embassy Paris, gave a speech, addressing attendees in both French and English. The ceremony payed tribute to the Soldiers who died when five C-47 aircraft crashed on the communal territory and concluded with a flyover of two C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 11:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845891
|VIRIN:
|220602-F-KY598-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109033209
|Length:
|00:05:48
|Location:
|PICAUVILLE, 50, FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D-Day 78: Official Airborne Ceremony honors fallen, by SrA John Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ramstein Air Base
