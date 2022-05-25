USANEC BE Soldiers Perform Detainee Operations Army Warrior Training

U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, follow Detainee Operations classes as the unit performs Army Warrior Training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 25, 2022. This training tested the proficiency of Soldiers based on the unit Mission Essential Tasks List. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 10:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845884
|VIRIN:
|220525-A-BD610-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_109033138
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
