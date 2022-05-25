Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USANEC BE Soldiers Perform Detainee Operations Army Warrior Training

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.25.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Network Enterprise Center Belgium, 39th Strategic Signal Battalion, follow Detainee Operations classes as the unit performs Army Warrior Training, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, May 25, 2022. This training tested the proficiency of Soldiers based on the unit Mission Essential Tasks List. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    This work, USANEC BE Soldiers Perform Detainee Operations Army Warrior Training, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    39th Sig Bn
    StrongEurope
    StrongerTogether
    USANEC-BE

