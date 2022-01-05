Fort McCoy Expert Field Medical Badge

The Army Reserve held the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical badge simultaneously at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from 1-13 May, 2022. Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, with twenty six soldiers for the Expert Soldier Badge and Forty-nine for the Expert Field Medical Badge. Competitors for both badges are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is a United States Army special skills badge first created on June 18, 1965. This badge is the non-combat equivalent of the Combat Medical Badge (CMB) and is awarded to U.S. military personnel who successfully complete a set of qualification tests, including both written and performance portions.
