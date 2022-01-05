Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Expert Field Medical Badge

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    The Army Reserve held the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical badge simultaneously at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from 1-13 May, 2022. Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, with twenty six soldiers for the Expert Soldier Badge and Forty-nine for the Expert Field Medical Badge. Competitors for both badges are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.
    The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is a United States Army special skills badge first created on June 18, 1965. This badge is the non-combat equivalent of the Combat Medical Badge (CMB) and is awarded to U.S. military personnel who successfully complete a set of qualification tests, including both written and performance portions.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 10:06
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    This work, Fort McCoy Expert Field Medical Badge, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    USARC
    Fort McCoy
    AR MEDCOM
    EFMB

