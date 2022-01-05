Fort McCoy Expert Field Medical Badge

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Army Reserve held the Expert Soldier Badge and Expert Field Medical badge simultaneously at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin from 1-13 May, 2022. Soldiers from across the nation traveled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, with twenty six soldiers for the Expert Soldier Badge and Forty-nine for the Expert Field Medical Badge. Competitors for both badges are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt to and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events that test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue.

The Expert Field Medical Badge (EFMB) is a United States Army special skills badge first created on June 18, 1965. This badge is the non-combat equivalent of the Combat Medical Badge (CMB) and is awarded to U.S. military personnel who successfully complete a set of qualification tests, including both written and performance portions.