U.S. Air Force Maj. Jerry Butler, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot and Capt. Heather Butler, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, are siblings and fourth generation military service members that participated in a local tactical training flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 10:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845877
|VIRIN:
|220523-F-GK375-131
|Filename:
|DOD_109033085
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A flight to remember, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
