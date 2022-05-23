Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A flight to remember

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    05.23.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jerry Butler, 37th Airlift Squadron instructor pilot and Capt. Heather Butler, 86th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, are siblings and fourth generation military service members that participated in a local tactical training flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, May 23, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 10:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845877
    VIRIN: 220523-F-GK375-131
    Filename: DOD_109033085
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, A flight to remember, by A1C Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    pilot
    military history
    military family
    flight nurse
    family
    sibling flight

