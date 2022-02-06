Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    128 ARW Chiefs Message to the Wing - 2022 June RSD

    MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Kellen Kroening 

    128th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    With the Worthy Phoenix exercise on the schedule, the 128th Air Refueling Wing Chiefs explain what their sections bring to the table during a nuclear response.

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 10:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845870
    VIRIN: 220602-Z-LR448-0001
    Filename: DOD_109033030
    Length: 00:04:02
    Location: MILWAUKEE, WI, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, 128 ARW Chiefs Message to the Wing - 2022 June RSD, by MSgt Kellen Kroening, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    128 ARW
    Worthy Phoenix

