U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Lt. Col. Albert J. Goldberg to Lt. Col. Brian T. Spillane. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)
|05.27.2022
|06.02.2022 06:50
|Package
|845855
|220527-M-IN847-0001
|DOD_109032614
|00:01:50
|CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Change of Command, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
