    3d Reconnaissance Battalion Change of Command

    CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. Josue Marquez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Reconnaissance Battalion, 3d Marine Division conduct a change of command ceremony on Camp Schwab, Okinawa, Japan, May 27, 2022. The ceremony represented the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Lt. Col. Albert J. Goldberg to Lt. Col. Brian T. Spillane. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Josue Marquez)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 06:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845855
    VIRIN: 220527-M-IN847-0001
    Filename: DOD_109032614
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: CAMP SCHWAB, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, 3d Reconnaissance Battalion Change of Command, by Sgt Josue Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

