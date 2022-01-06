Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around AFCENT 1 June 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    QATAR

    06.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman David Phaff 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    At Ali Al Salem air base, U.S. joint special operations forces gave support at Camp Sparta while hosting a military arms shooting range training for U.S. airman and soldiers. This event was held to educate participants on various weapon systems and build relations with other groups in the AOR.
    And at Al Udeid Air Base, members of the 379th participated in exercise Grand Shield 22-4. This six-day period marked the fourth iteration of the event. This training series allows the wing to evaluate and maintain its readiness posture; testing the efficiency of the wings emergency response teams.
    Finally at Ali Al Salem air base, U.S. air force joint terminal attack controllers observe in-training Eurofighter typhoons. While the Italian Air Force practice close air support, fostered enduring partnerships, and advances its decisive combat dominance during a live-fire training exercise.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 04:25
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 845853
    VIRIN: 220601-F-XO639-954
    Filename: DOD_109032533
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: QA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around AFCENT 1 June 2022, by SrA David Phaff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    379 AEW
    386 AEW
    AFCENT
    Ali Al Salem
    Al Udeid AB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT