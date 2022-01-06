Around AFCENT 1 June 2022

At Ali Al Salem air base, U.S. joint special operations forces gave support at Camp Sparta while hosting a military arms shooting range training for U.S. airman and soldiers. This event was held to educate participants on various weapon systems and build relations with other groups in the AOR.
And at Al Udeid Air Base, members of the 379th participated in exercise Grand Shield 22-4. This six-day period marked the fourth iteration of the event. This training series allows the wing to evaluate and maintain its readiness posture; testing the efficiency of the wings emergency response teams.
Finally at Ali Al Salem air base, U.S. air force joint terminal attack controllers observe in-training Eurofighter typhoons. While the Italian Air Force practice close air support, fostered enduring partnerships, and advances its decisive combat dominance during a live-fire training exercise.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 04:25
|Category:
|Series
|Location:
|QA
