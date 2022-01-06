Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ted Lariett returns for the ACFT Updates - Full Version

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck and Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The ACFT becomes the official test of record on 1 Oct. 2022. All Army service members are required to have a record ACFT test completed by 1 April 2023.

    Our favorite retired NCO returns to learn about the updates and new standards of the Army Combat Fitness Test.

    Watch Part 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/822130/ted-lasso-acft-video

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845846
    VIRIN: 220601-A-OJ129-347
    Filename: DOD_109032360
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ted Lariett returns for the ACFT Updates - Full Version, by SGT Keaton Habeck and SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    Planks
    parody
    ACFT
    Ted Lasso

