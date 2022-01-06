Ted Lariett returns for the ACFT Updates - Short TV Version

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The ACFT becomes the official test of record on 1 Oct. 2022. All Army service members are required to have a record ACFT test completed by 1 April 2023.



Our favorite retired NCO returns to learn about the updates and new standards of the Army Combat Fitness Test.



This version is produced for airing on AFN television broadcast.



