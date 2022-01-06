Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ted Lariett returns for the ACFT Updates - Short TV Version

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck and Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    The ACFT becomes the official test of record on 1 Oct. 2022. All Army service members are required to have a record ACFT test completed by 1 April 2023.

    Our favorite retired NCO returns to learn about the updates and new standards of the Army Combat Fitness Test.

    This version is produced for airing on AFN television broadcast.

    Watch Part 1: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/822130/ted-lasso-acft-video

    Watch the extended version here: https://www.dvidshub.net/video/845846

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 06.02.2022 03:08
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 845845
    VIRIN: 220601-A-OJ129-706
    Filename: DOD_109032359
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ted Lariett returns for the ACFT Updates - Short TV Version, by SGT Keaton Habeck and SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Physical Fitness
    planks
    ACFT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT